Management of Grapevine Pinot Gris Virus falls on growers and industry as more cases found in Australia
21/5/2018
Grapevine Pinot Gris Virus (GPGV) is a virus recently detected in grapevines in Australia. The vigilance and response of growers and nurseries who submitted samples for testing revealed more positive GPGV detections on unconnected properties.
GPGV is now known to be present in South Australia, Victoria and New South Wales and it has been resolved that it is not technically feasible to eradicate GPGV from Australia. GPGV is no longer under official control by the Department of Agriculture and Water Resources (DAWR) and is no longer regulated at the border.
To help growers better understand GPGV, Australian Vignerons put together a fact sheet. Click the button below to download.
