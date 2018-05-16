|
Anna Hooper appointed as Acting CEO
Anna Hooper has stepped down from her position on the board of Australian Vignerons after being appointed Acting CEO of the organisation.
Anna has twenty years of experience in the wine industry. She has worked across all aspects of wine and grape production and has a good understanding of the issues facing growers and makers of wine at grassroots level. She believes in a whole of value chain approach where all are participants engaged and rewarded for efforts and results.
Following the completion of a degree in Agricultural Science, Anna travelled and worked extensively in wineries overseas, including Georgia, France, and South Africa before settling in Limestone Coast to work as General Manager and Head Winemaker at Cape Jaffa Wines.
Anna now also holds a Masters in Agribusiness from the University of Melbourne. As a committed environmentalist, she has presented at sustainability and environment conferences for the wine industry both in Australia and overseas.
As part of her extensive board experience, Anna has served on the South East Natural Resource Management Board and theVinehealth Australia Board. She spent 7 years as president of the Mount Benson Vignerons Association. She currently sits on the South East Water Conservation and Drainage Board as well as the Limestone Coast Grape and Wine Industry Council. She was admitted to the Australian Institute of Company Directors in 2013 and is a recipient of the S.A. Rural Women’s’ Award in 2013.
To get to know Anna more, you can read this interview we did with her as a board member of Australian Vignerons.
